Waterloo School to add lights to the East High baseball field

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - The Waterloo School District will soon add lights to the East High baseball field.
The board approved the recommendation for the $343,079 lighting project at the June 12th school board meeting.
Currently, East High requires the team to play their home games during the daylight hours due to the lack of lighting.
The district believes the new lights will enhance safety for the players, as well as enhance the opportunity for parents and families to attend.
"Currently, they play games at 3:30 in the afternoon," said Director of Operations Zach Kelly said. "This would allow us to push the time back to 5 p.m. so not during the heat of the day, that's very crucial."
The district looks to start the lighting installation process as early as this fall.
The installation process is estimated to take about two and a half weeks.