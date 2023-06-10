Waterloo Salvation Basketball hosts freewill car wash

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The skies in Waterloo were bright and clear Saturday morning which provided the perfect opportunity to get yourself a nice car wash while giving back for a good cause.
Waterloo salvation Basketball held a freewill donation car wash in the parking lot of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Salvation Army on Franklin Street to give a good shine to the public as they began their weekend.
The non-profit had their 15-year-old, 16-year-old, and 17-year-old teams taking shifts to clean everyone's cars for a few hours. All the money raised during the car wash will go towards helping the teams pay for travel expenses so they can attend tournaments and stay in hotels when on the road.
Players on the teams consist of kids who come from low-income families or who grew up as disadvantaged youth.
If you want to learn more about the non-profit you can click here or give the team a call at 319-235-9358.