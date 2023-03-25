Waterloo reenacts end of 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Every year, March 25th marks the final day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his followers marched from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965. In the fight for equal voting rights for all Americans.
Saturday morning, the Waterloo Human Rights Commission and other community members gathered in Lincoln Park. Before marching about one mile to the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Reenacting the march from 58 years ago.
The reenactment is an annual tradition in the city. Some of this year's participants even marched alongside Dr. King. Expressing the importance to continue the work he started in creating equal civil rights for all.
Five months after the march happened. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the Voting Rights Act of 1965.