Waterloo Police officers help capture escaped murder suspect in Pennsylvania

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Two Waterloo Police officers were part of a federal task force who captured a murder suspect in Pennsylvania more than a week after he escaped from jail.
Michael Burham who is suspected of homicide, kidnapping and other crimes, escaped from the Warren County, Pennsylvania, jail last Thursday night.
In images taken shortly after authorities captured Burham, Waterloo Police officers Gavin Kramer and Keaton Northrup can be seen escorting him to a waiting vehicle along with other law enforcement officers.
Authorities said they were tipped off to his location after residents heard their dog barking near the prison and went to check it out. They encountered a man who said he was camping. Once they recognized him, they left to call authorities, and Burham fled into the woods.
Just before 6 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, authorities closed in on Burham from a perimeter they were searching roughly 5 miles North of Warren.
"He came out into the open and was spotted by an individual," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Colonel George Bivens said. "It's in the area, one of the portions of the area, that we have been pushing hard and that's been our strategy all along is to push him hard, to have him make a mistake, he finally did."
Burham is a suspect in the killing of a woman in New York and is accused of abducting an older couple in Pennsylvania.
He escaped from jail on July 6 by going through a window and scaling down a rope made from bed sheets.
Waterloo Police Officers Kramer and Northrup are both part of the department's Violent Crime Apprehension Team. They are two of the four members of the team who are deputized as US Marshalls, and as part of those duties, they help with manhunts like the one for Burham.