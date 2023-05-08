Waterloo Police looking for suspects after Monday night attack

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Police confirm they are still looking for suspects after an apparent robbery in downtown Waterloo.
Officers were called to the intersection of Logan Avenue and Argyle Street around 7:45 p.m. Monday night. Police say the suspects assaulted and robbed a minor, taking their cell phone and other items. Two bystanders who reportedly saw the incident confronted the suspects before one bystander was stuck by a "wooden object" and the other was stabbed several times. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals.
Police say the suspects took off before they arrived on scene. No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. KWWL is working to learn more.