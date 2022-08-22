Waterloo police investigating Sunday night homicide

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Sunday night.
Officers responded at 10:18 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of W 5th St for report of shots fired, were they found a male shooting victim.
The victim was transported to MercyOne hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
If you have any information related to this incident you are asked to contact the Waterloo Police Department or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
