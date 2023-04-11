Waterloo Police investigating social media shooting threat

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - Waterloo Police were notified last night about a social media post on a private Snapchat story, in regards to school shooting threats.
The post mentioned threats of shootings and bombings at Lou Henry Elementary.
Caption Jason Feaker told KWWL that WPD has been investigating this threat, and don’t believe it’s credible.
Director of School and Community Relations Akwi Nji said, the district has been working hand and hand with WPD on this situation throughout the night.
The district has sent a follow up to staff and families that based on the investigation and what has been told to them, it is not a credible threat.