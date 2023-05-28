Waterloo Police investigating after one person hurt in afternoon shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - One person was hurt Sunday afternoon after they were shot in Waterloo.
Waterloo Police responded to the scene in the 1,000 block of Logan Avenue around 2:15 p.m. after they got reports of shots fired in the area. They were able to get the victim transported to the hospital where they're recovering and are expected to be OK.
While investigating the scene police discovered a home had been damaged in the shooting.
This remains an active investigation as police continue to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made yet.
