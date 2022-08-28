Waterloo Police identify man killed in weekend homicide, suspect arrested

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo Police have identified the man killed in a weekend shooting in Waterloo.
It happened at an apartment in the 200 block of Palmer Drive shortly after noon on Saturday.
Officers found 26-year-old Cortavius Benford with a gunshot wound. First responders took Benford to a local hospital, where he later died.
While investigating the shooting, officers identified a possible person of interest in the case. On Sunday, Waterloo Police announced they made an arrest. Detectives have charged 23-year-old Savion Wilson with 1st Degree Murder. Wilson is current at the Black Hawk County Jail.
This homicide is the seventh in Waterloo and the second weekend in a row with a deadly shooting.