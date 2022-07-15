Waterloo Open underway for an 89th time

WATERLOO(KWWL)--Nearly 400 golfers are competing on three different courses in the Cedar Valley for the 89th annual Waterloo Open Golf Tournament.
140 professionals and more than 250 amateurs will play at South Hills.. Gates and Irv Warren during the three day event.
The numbers are up from last year when the tournament was still in the grips of the Covid pandemic.
There is a lot of talent on the professional side--including several former Waterloo Open Champions.
Tournament chairman Brian Middleton says the course is also in pretty good shape entering the competition...
"It has been good we did have to deal with a little rain this morning and weather delays for lightning but for the most part we picked back up and got going and and of got back on track and we have had some pretty good scores with quite a bit of golfers still out our leader is at 8 under right now...I would say the biggest thing for us this is an event we fund raise for and all the money we hake goes to the Cedar Valley JayCees so just getting our sponsors in for the ProAm is difficult we work with the Golf Genius they actually come in and they do our pairings and all of our payouts and that helps immensely on our end as far as running the tournament goes It is always just making sure nobody knows it is hectic behind the scenes--we try to put on a good show."
Brian Richey leads the pros with a first round score of 10 under par while JD Pollard of Marshalltown leads the amateur division with a score of 4 under.
"