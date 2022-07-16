Waterloo man injured after losing control of motorcycle in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A Waterloo man was taken to the hospital Saturday after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Adair County.
According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Robert Hobbs, 50, was exiting westbound on I-80 at mile marker 76 at 1:31 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve of the exit.
He then entered the gore of the road and lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was transported by MercyOne helicopter to Mercy of Downtown Des Moines with serious injuries.
Hobbs was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
The Adair County Sheriff's Office and Adair County Police Department assisted at the scene.