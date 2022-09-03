Waterloo man arrested for multiple driving violations and drug charges

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A Waterloo man was taken into custody Friday night after leading Waterloo police on a chase that ended with him crashing his car.
Waterloo Police attempted to stop Aundarius Desean Reed, 27 just before 7 p.m. Friday for driving with a suspended license, but Reed began to drive away from officers.
He eventually crashed his car along 5th street and South street before taking off on foot. Officers were eventually able to catch up to him and has to tase him in order to get him to stop. Reed was taken to Allen Hospital in Waterloo for treatment and was later released.
Upon his release, he was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail where he faces a number of driving violations. As well as possession of marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm.
His bond has been set at $45,000.