Waterloo East High hosts basketball skills clinic and workshop

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Waterloo East High School gym was filled Saturday morning, but not for a basketball game.
The team partnered with the nonprofit 4U Academy Inc. to put on a basketball skills clinic and mentorship workshop for the city's youth and adult men.
The clinic was led by East High head coach Brent Carmichael who helped bring the nonprofit to Iowa. Seeking to engage and connect with individuals and their families with information and community resources through four areas.
Those areas included social awareness, sports instruction, fundraising, and autism resources.
4U Academy Inc. has been serving people across Texas and Illinois since 2013.