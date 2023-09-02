Waterloo Columbus sails past Durant 56-22 to stay unbeaten

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) A fired up Waterloo Columbus Sailor team scored early and often in a 56-22 victory over Durant Friday night at T.J. McLaughlin Field at Columbus High School.
The Sailors scored on their opening drive on a 70-yard pass from Carter Lockert to Myles Gardner, who ran a great route on the post pattern and beat his man at the 25-yard line on route to the score.
Still in the first, Lockert uses play action and a roll out to find Nick Merrifield on a crossing pattern at the goal line for a Sailor TD and a 14-0 lead.
Parker Kjeldsen scored three first half touchdowns, as Columbus took a 35-0 lead at one point, even before the sun set.
Durant scored the first points on the Sailors defense this season, but Columbus dominates, 56-22 Watch some of the first half highlights.