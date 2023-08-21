 Skip to main content
Waterloo City Council overturns conversion therapy ban

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Just three months after the ban on conversion therapy for children was passed, it is now gone. Monday night, the ban was repealed after a 4-3 vote on two readings. The first reading took place in a special session last Monday that was closed to the public. City Attorney Martin Petersen explained why they were allowed to hold the meeting under those circumstances.

"The code allows for a closed session in instances where the council needs to discuss pending or threatened litigation," explained Petersen.

Members of the public were able to make their thoughts heard.

"This ban did not divide us," explained one citizen. "Discrimination is what has always divided us, and the ban simply shed light on it for those not in the know and offered a way to reduce its cost. It really saddens me that we want to do something as expensive as allowing conversion therapy."

The majority of those who spoke were opposed to the repeal. However, some also spoke in favor.

"Why is anyone other than the parent trying to determine the future, much less their gender? So please take this ordinance off and stay out of the parents rights," said another citizen.

Damian Thompson with Iowa Safe Schools was among the speakers. He described conversion therapy as a widely discredited practice that does irreparable harm to those who go through it.

"Over 100 ordinances very similar, some identical, have been passed in municipalities, including two since Waterloo just passed theirs in May. Why the city would work to repeal this dumbfounds me," explained Thompson.

After the meeting, Thompson explained his disappointment.

"It's really remarkable how performative it is that the council seeks to serve the LGBTQ community and reach out, especially during Cedar Valley Pride, yet repeals an ordinance on little to no legal rationale," said Thompson.

City Councilman for Ward 2 Jonathan Grieder has been the main person pushing the ban through the entire process. He had a simple message to his fellow city councilmembers.

"We all do better when we all do better. So I ask, I beg with my colleagues, to please not repeal this ordinance. To please protect a portion of or population that is under attack," implored Grieder.

John Chiles described the situation as horrible, and distracting from great things Waterloo is doing as a city. He explained why he felt a requirement to vote in favor of repealing.

"This is a job that we serve, up here, we have to follow the laws we have been given. I cannot put Ward 1 through litigation in which we are assured we cannot prevail," said Chiles.