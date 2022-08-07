Waterloo celebrates Gates Park pool on its final weekend

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- After more than 40 years, Waterloo's Gates pool hosted its final swimmers on Sunday.
"I talk to a lot of people who say this pool is near and dear to their hearts as it is mine," City of Waterloo Aquatics and Safety Services Specialist Brianne Boss said. "This was where I started my career with Waterloo pools."
Boss said the pools at Byrnes and Gates Parks, which have been around since the 1980s, are about 15 years past their life expectancy.
"Out here at Gates, over the years, we've started to see less and less attendance," Boss said.
For its final weekend, the city held $1 open swim events at Gates Pool on Saturday and Sunday. Offering people a chance to take a final trip down the slide, perform one last flip off the diving board or swim one final lap.
"It is tough, and we're just allowing the community to have that and sit with it. Change is hard," Boss said. "We feel through Waterloo Leisure Services, and the city that the transformation to come will be truly incredible, and we are very excited."
The city is focusing on just renovating Byrnes pool by replacing the standard pool with a six lane lap pool, lazy river and play pool.
Gates park will also undergo significant renovations. It will feature basketball courts surrounded by a multi-purpose track, amphitheater and inclusive playground. Gates Park's pool will be replaced with a splash pad.
The city sent multiple surveys to the communities the parks are in to get feedback on what residents would like to have. They also formed a focus group of nearby residents and city council members.
"We are just doing our best to figure out what amenities we can include, to make it a shining light in the community and bring in some tourism," Boss said. "Anything we can do just to transform our existing area."
There has been some mixed reaction to the project, but Boss said that is something they expected going in.
"There are people who just no matter what we put in place of it, all they see is we're taking a pool out of the community. Then you have people that don't necessarily understand the full scope of the project, how grand it is, and how much money we are putting into transforming not just this current Gates Pool site but this entire park and connecting it with a trail" she said. "We're not going to be able to make everyone happy, but we're just trying to do our best to provide the community with something great that they can use and that can be sustainable for many years."
The transformation projects at both parks cost around $8 million per park, and it is being paid for primarily by grants and donations from the community.
The Black Hawk County Gaming Association awarded Waterloo a 6.5 million dollar grant for the park projects.
With Gates pool now closed, Boss said they hope to start work tearing down some of the buildings in the coming weeks. They are planning to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in the Fall.
The actual construction at the parks will not start until the spring. They hope to finish the transformation of both parks by the Summer of 2024.
