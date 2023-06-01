Waterloo 4th Street bridge lighting project is complete and celebration follows

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - The City of Waterloo will honor local veterans and celebrate one of the most iconic bridges in Iowa.
The bridge lighting celebration of the 4th Street Bridge is set for Thursday, June 1.
The city started work on the bridge lighting project about a year and a half ago.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said the new lighting experience is all part of the Veterans Way Project.
"It'll be the most phenomenal lighting event and light show on a daily occurrence," Hart said.
At the top of each hour the lights will shine red, white, and blue to honor local veterans.
The lights will also change colors at night, and the lighted tapestry will be visible.
Mayor Hart said the bridge lighting project is one of many efforts to make downtown Waterloo more of a destination.
"Our goal was to start thinking about how we can not only just get people downtown, but to keep people downtown," Hart said.
Waterloo River Lights was designed by Rob Shakespeare, who is an Indiana-based professional lighting designer. Shakespeare specializes in dramatic architectural and lighting designs.
The kick off celebration begins at 7 p.m. at Anton’s Garden, located at 518 Sycamore Street.
Guests are then welcomed to listen to some speakers highlight details of the unique bridge light installation. That will take place at 8:45 p.m. on the north end of the bridge.
The inaugural light show starts around 9:15 p.m.
The 4th Street Bridge will be closed during this event.