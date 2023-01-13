WATCH LIVE: Day 1 of Alex Jackson triple murder trial beings with opening arguments.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Day one of Alex Jackson's triple murder trial started at 9 a.m. Friday morning, after three days of jury selection in the Linn County Courthouse.
Alex Jackson is accused of killing his mother, father, and sister in June of 2021 in Cedar Rapids.
Jackson has plead not guilty and told police someone broke into their home and killed his family.
Jackson faces three counts of first-degree murder charges. The trial is expected to take nine days, excluding holidays and weekends.
This is only the second triple homicide case in Cedar Rapids history.
