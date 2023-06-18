WATCH HERE: Old I-74 bridge facing demolition

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Illinois (KWWL) The old I-74 bridge is being demolished Sunday morning, a beginning of the end to a nearly century's long chapter in the Quad Cities.
The green landmark has been closed since the opening of the new I-74 bridge in 2021. According to the Department of Transportation, in 2016 there were more than 74,000 travelers on the bridges daily.
The city will use explosives to take down the bridge on the Illinois side of the Mississippi. The main navigation channel of the river is closed off for a few days during cleanup.
The original I-74 westbound bridge was opened in 1935, from Illinois to Iowa. The eastbound addition was opened in 1960, from Iowa to Illinois.
In 2017 Bettendorf and Moline began construction on the new I-74 bridge; with four lanes in each direction. and two full sized shoulders.
The new bridge opened in December of 2021. By 2035, the DOT predicts travel on the bridge will exceed to 99,900 cars a day.
The demolition process is expected to be completed by next year. You can watch a livestream of today's events at this link: