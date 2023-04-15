Wartburg College honors former professor, KWWL news director Grant Price

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL)- Wartburg College honored the life of legendary professor and former KWWL News Director Grant Price on Saturday in a 100th birthday legacy celebration.
"He turned 100, so it's a good time to celebrate both his contributions to Wartburg, the journalism community in Iowa as well as the archives, and so it's kind of a double celebration," Chair of the Archives of Iowa Broadcasting Board Paul Yeager said.
Price began his radio career on KSCJ in Sioux City in 1941. After serving in World War II, he went to KTRI radio in Sioux City, becoming the one-person news department at KTRI radio.
With a 50-year career in Iowa radio and television, Price was the news director at WMT (What used to be KGAN and is now Iowa's News Now) before coming to KWWL in the early 70s.
"I never had a chance to work for him when I was working at Channel Seven. He was the competition," Former KWWL reporter Brian Ross said. "He was tough competition."
Ross started his career at KWWL in 1972. He went on to spend more than four decades as an investigative correspondent at NBC News and later ABC News.
While at KWWL, Price hosted a weekly public affairs series, "Focal Point: The Community," and gave on-air editorials that he continued even after retirement.
"He set a standard that is all too often missed but is important to continue to honor," Ross said. "He stood for integrity and honesty in journalism, and if we're gonna have credibility as journalists, we have to live by that standard every single day on every single story we do."
After retiring from KWWL, Price moved to education, becoming the chair of Wartburg College's Communication Arts Department. He founded the television broadcasting program at Wartburg.
"We don't always think of people retiring, go and start an entire program, but that's what he did. Many of us that studied under him were great. We love to hear the battle stories from the war and his time in the military," Yeager said. "His contribution is still exhibited today by those that studied under him throughout the state and the country as they continue their journalism careers."
Price is credited with helping get cameras inside courtrooms so the media and the general public can better understand what happens during trials.
"One of his great legacies is his push to get cameras into the courtroom," Ross said. "That's become very important as we now can see up close in so many states but in Iowa in particular, how the justice system works for better or worse."
During his time at Wartburg, Price launched an initiative to preserve Iowa radio and television history, expanding the college's archives to create the Archives of Iowa Broadcasting (AIB).
Along with photos, letters and other records, the AIB includes an oral history project with interviews from Iowa's broadcasting pioneers.
"Some of our collections from around Iowa are always good to go back and look at. What really was the farm crisis of the 1980s? What was the coverage like of the John Deere plant? And the strikes here, the closures of farms, and the struggles that farmers went through at that time," Yeager said. "We have to know what happened in the past to better prevent things in the future from happening the same way."
After he died in 2008, Price gave his estate to establish a chair in journalism and communication at the college and an endowment to support the AIB.