Walker teen hurt after losing control of her truck

WALKER, Iowa (KWWL) - A Walker teen was hospitalized Sunday night after rolling her truck into a ditch after losing control of it.
Dezstanee Brown, 17 was driving eastbound on East Urbana Road and Blue Creek Road at 9:34 p.m. when she lost control of her red truck, entered into the south ditch, and rolled before stopping on its top.
Linn County Sheriff Deputies arrived on scene shortly thereafter, where they tended to her for what they believe are non-life threatening injuries. She was then transported to a local hospital by Center Point Ambulance.
Brown was cited for failure to maintain control.
Linn County Rescue and walker Fire assisted at the scene.
