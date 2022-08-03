 Skip to main content
Wadena man charged with failure to maintain control in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Wadena man has been charged with failure to maintain control and for striking fixtures on a highway with his vehicle on Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, the accident happened at County Road W51 at the Mink Creek bridge, which is north of Wadena. The accident occurred around 6:14 a.m.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that 29-year-old Michael Albert Henry was driving southbound on County Road when he lost control and struck the bridge rails several times.

Henry's vehicle was considered a total loss in the accident. Henry was uninjured in the accident.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Fayette County Road Department, and Torkelson Motors assisted at the scene.