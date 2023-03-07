Voters to decide on Hawkeye Community College bond issue

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - Voters in ten Iowa counties are set to decide on the fate of a $35-million bond issue for Hawkeye Community College.
If approved, the bond would extend an existing tax levy set to expire in 2025.
Hawkeye Community College said the bond will not further increase Hawkeye's property taxes.
The school said the funds would go towards plans to expand skilled trades, law enforcement trainings, as well as STEM education they offer for middle school and high school students.
Executive Director of Public Relations and Marketing Mary Pat Moore said the vote will be important for the community's workforce needs.
"Hawkeye has been trying to address the needs of the workforce, and we already have a workforce shortage," Moore said. "Through a comprehensive planning process, we have a new master facility plan that we believe will help us address those needs in the community."
If the bond is approved, it would extend funding until 2035.
Polls close at 8 p.m Tuesday. For a list of polling locations you can click here.