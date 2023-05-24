Volunteer pilots fly patients seeking abortion and gender-affirming care across state lines

(KWWL) – Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, states have moved to restrict or ban abortion access. Groups and organizations have also popped up in that time to transport people seeking abortion access to states where it’s still legal in their given circumstance.
There is a growing group of volunteer private pilots flying people across state lines for abortion access and gender-affirming care. Illinois-based Elevated Access currently has more than 1,500 pilots registered with the organization
Pilots for Elevated Access are typically flying small, prop planes out of small municipal airports. They utilize these airports for good reason; the people they typically serve are already facing barriers to traveling to care.
“The majority of the patients we help are of very low socio-economic means. They face many hurdles to getting care. Of course the laws play a part of that. For example, they have a lower paying job where you can’t take time off. You may have a car, but it doesn’t work very well. It certainly can’t go many states over. You probably already have children, so you have to think about childcare,” said Fiona, a volunteer with Elevated Access.
Volunteers with Elevated Access only use their first names out of confidentiality. Their work with patients is also kept confidential. Fiona said that pilots who fly for them don’t know who they’re flying or why. It could be a patient, a provider, or another volunteer. The organization said this relieves passengers of having to explain why they’re traveling but also gives pilots some plausible deniability if faced with legal threats.
The flights are free to passengers and spares people the costs of commercial flight or traveling to and from a destination. It also avoids a paper trail because the absence of security or ticketing that is typical of commercial flight.
Pilots donate their time and their planes. Since most of the pilots are private pilots, they cannot be compensated legally for their flying per federal regulations.
As of now, abortion is still legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks. That could change quickly as the Iowa Supreme Court is considering the legality of Governor Kim Reynold’s “Fetal Heartbeat Bill.” That bill, passed in 2018, has been blocked and tied up in the courts ever since. That would ban abortion in the state of Iowa once a fetal heartbeat is detected, around six weeks.
Pulse Life Advocates, formerly Iowans for LIFE, is the oldest pro-life organization in Iowa. Members said they are hopeful the Iowa Supreme Court rules in their favor this summer.
“We do not need abortion in our state. Abortion hurts women. It hurts families. Women who experience abortions are changed forever,” said Maggie DeWitte, a member of Pulse Life Advocates.
She said Pulse Life Advocates will continue lobbying for pro-life legislation, including life at conception legislation. She adds they also want to convince women to seek other options to abortion, such as adoption.
Iowa did pass a ban on gender-affirming care for minors this past session. Several other states made similar moves.
There are currently five pilots registered with Elevated Access in the state of Iowa.
Read more on Elevated Access here.
More on Pulse Life Advocates can be found here.