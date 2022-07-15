Vinton Public Library re-opening with limited hours & services on July 18th

VINTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- After a temporary closure due to lack of staff, the Vinton Public Library announced in a Facebook post that they'll be re-opening with limited hours and services beginning Monday, July 18th.
Over the past two years, the library has gone through two permanent library directors, as well as an interim director. This has led to difficult scheduling issues for the library, as there is no current library director.
Community members have complained about LGBTQ staff members at the library, as well as their display of LGBTQ books.
Other complaints included the library's inclusion of books written by First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in their inventory.
Such complaints became personal in nature, which led to the resignation of a previous library director.
This week, the Vinton Public Library Board convened and developed a temporary plan of operation before the next director is hired.
Beginning Monday, July 18th, the library will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. It will also be open Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
During this transitionary period, limited services will be available. Materials will be available for check-in and check-out, use of computers, and use of copiers and fax machines will be allowed.
Programming will be temporarily unavailable for those not enrolled in the library's summer reading program. Also, the inter-library loan program is not available at this time.
Per Library Board Chair Jimmy Kelly, the current time-table for a full re-opening could be sometime in August, pending on the hiring of the next library director. As of July, three applicants have applied for the position.