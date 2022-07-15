Vietnam Moving Wall makes stop in Iowa

SUMNER, Iowa (KWWL) -- A half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C., is stopping in Iowa this week.
The moving wall was escorted from Sumner from Fayette on Thursday and will stay there for several more days through Monday.
The Vietnam War saw more than 58,000 American military personnel lose their lives. Each one of their names are now on the Moving Wall.
One man who fought during the war was Kathy Mutchler's husband.
She says it's always important to honor the men and women who fought for our freedoms in this country and the sacrifices they made.
"it is important that we not necessarily thank them but that we show the rest of the united states and the world what a great sacrifice it was to serve through the war," Mutchler said.
Names of all 869 Iowans that were killed or missing in the Vietnam War will be read every night at 8:30 p.m.