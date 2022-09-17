Victim identified in single vehicle accident in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The victim of the fatal accident has been identified as 34-year-old Detarius Montrell Matlock, according to a press release from Waterloo Police. Matlock was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The accident remains under investigation.
ORIGINAL: One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon.
Officers arrived on scene just after 12:30 P.M. to the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
They are not releasing any identifying information such as car type or how the accident occurred, but as of 2:39 p.m. officers were still on scene.