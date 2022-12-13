Victim identified in fatal head-on crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - UPDATE: The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 21-year-old Tyler J. Rosenthal.
One person is dead after a head-on crash in Benton County on December 11th.
Benton County Sheriff deputies, and several other agencies, responded to the intersection of U.S. 30 and 14th Ave. around 6:20 p.m.
A Honda CRV was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck a semi-truck head-on. Both cars came to a rest in the south ditch.
The victim was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office, the truck driver was not injured.
