Victim identified in fatal head-on crash in Benton County

  • Updated
Crash MGN

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -  UPDATE: The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 21-year-old Tyler J. Rosenthal.

One person is dead after a head-on crash in Benton County on December 11th.

Benton County Sheriff deputies, and several other agencies, responded to the intersection of U.S. 30 and 14th Ave. around 6:20 p.m.

A Honda CRV was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck a semi-truck head-on. Both cars came to a rest in the south ditch.

The victim was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office, the truck driver was not injured.

