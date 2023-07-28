Vice President Kamala Harris talks abortion in visit to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Republican Presidential hopefuls flooded the Hawkeye State on Friday for the Iowa GOP's big Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines.
Nearly every GOP presidential candidate spoke at the major fundraiser except for Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
For the candidates, it is a chance to make their pitch to voters three weeks before the first Republican debate and less than six months out from the Iowa Caucuses.
Ahead of the dinner, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Des Moines and took part in a moderated conversation. It is her second visit to Des Moines to talk about reproductive rights.
Her visit comes after state lawmakers passed and Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that bans most abortions in the state of Iowa, with exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergencies.
The bill bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected during a pregnancy. Harris criticized the law, which Polk County Judge Joseph Seidlin put on hold with a temporary injunction.
As expected, the State of Iowa is appealing the recent District Court ruling and the Iowa Supreme Court has agreed to take the case.
"A piece of legislation that has been passed it is stayed right now but would put a 6-week ban on that, which is a ban because I think as I travel the country it becomes clear to me that so many people in the state legislatures don't even know how women's bodies work," Harris said.
While speaking about the issue of maternal mortality, Harris noted black women are three times more likely to die in connection with childbirth, native women are twice as likely rural women are one and a half times more likely.
"One-third of the people in this beautiful state live in rural America," Harris said. "Folks are passing these bands, meanwhile, not paying attention to the fact that in two-thirds of the counties, there's not one OBGYN. The hypocrisy that is present in this issue."
Harris criticized the exceptions for rape and incest in the Iowa law. There are also exceptions in the law for rapes which are reported within 45 days to law enforcement or health agency, incest, which is reported within 145 days to a law enforcement or health agency, miscarriages, and fetal abnormalities.
Harris, citing her experience as a prosecutor said there are many good reasons why people may not be comfortable reporting it.
Harris reaffirmed the Biden administration's commitment to codify abortion protections in the U.S.
She talked about the impact of laws like the one in Iowa on young people and how younger generations are deciding where to live, work and go to school based on how state legislators view reproductive rights, climate change and gun control.
"We are a nation that has measured its progress and growth in many ways including through an understanding that we are stronger through an expansion of rights not restriction of rights," Harris said.