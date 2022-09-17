Vacant house total loss after fire in Coggon

COGGON, Iowa (KWWL)- A vacant house is considered a total loss after it caught fire in Coggon on Saturday afternoon.
It happened at a property on Quality Ridge Road. According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, the fire started after a brush burn got out of control. The property owners did have a permit and were burning north of the house when the wind spread the fire to the house.
By the time firefighters arrived, deputies said the house was fully engulfed and considered a total loss.
No one was hurt in the fire. The Coggon Fire Chief reported that there was nothing suspicious about the fire.