USS The Sullivans crew members reunite for Iowa's Irish Fest

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)-- USS The Sullivans DDG68 sailors and former sailors aboard the USS The Sullivans DD537 have reunited, spending the weekend at Iowa's Irish Fest in Downtown Waterloo.
Commander James Diefenderfer, Commanding Officer for DDG68, said it's important for the sailors to visit their namesakes' hometowns.
"The five Sullivan brothers, who our ship is named after, are from Waterloo, Iowa originally, they have a proud family history here and we're really excited to come back and see our namesake town and interact with the family and local community here," he said.
This year marks the 80th year since the sinking of the U.S.S. Juneau, which all five Sullivan brothers perished on. Commander Diefenderfer said the Sullivan legacy inspires him as someone who serves on the ship but also as a naval officer alone.
"It's an incredible story of sacrifice and unselfish service to the nation. Most incredible is the Sullivan family the way they carried on serving for our nation even after the brothers perished," he said. "Their mother, Alita, campaigning across the country for the war effort and their sister Genevieve joining the WAVES just after they perished— you can't ask for a more selfless service for our nation and what our nation stands for."
Reuniting with the past crew is also inspiring for Commander Diefenderfer, who says oftentimes he finds their stories still hold today.
"Talking to people who served on our ship and then our previous namesake ship is awesome," he said. "The common bond between sailors it's always there, and the funniest thing is that it's stories they have from their experience on their ship at that time are very similar to the stories that we have from our time onboard the ship."
"A sailor is always a sailor, and operating at seas has unique challenges. It becomes a family onboard the ship when we're underway, and it's cool to see everyone come back together as a family and interact again. It's so close— that bond is unbreakable," he added.
As for the Iowa Irish Fest reunion-- Commander Diefenderfer says learning the Sullivan heritage goes along with learning about their legacy.
"On the Sullivans, we also have a shamrock on the side of our ship, and then we display it proudly while we're underway," he said. "The Irish tradition on board is strong."
He said bringing the Irish and the "Iowish" together makes Waterloo so much more special when they can visit.
"I am proud to be here— and know the sailors on the Sullivans are doing our nation and town of Waterloo proud every day," he said.