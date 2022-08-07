USS Juneau receives military memorial dedication on the 80th anniversary of its sinking

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - 2022 marks the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the USS Juneau and the death of Waterloo's Five Sullivan Brothers during World War Two. On Sunday, a military memorial was dedicated to them at Manatts Concrete Inc. in downtown Waterloo.
The memorial consists of old drums used on cement trucks that were taken off when the trucks got too old and needed to be replaced. The memorial pays homage to the Five Sullivan Brothers and the USS Juneau. Along with the branches of the U.S. military. The Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps.
"As the trucks got older we took the drums off, and instead of putting them on new trucks we decided this would be a great memorial, that we could have." Said Chris Manatt, the North Area Manager for Manatts Inc. "For Waterloo, the Sullivan brothers, as well as all veterans and all active service members and we just thought this was a great day to give back to what they do for us.”
Manatt says the memorial is a great way for the community of Waterloo to show their support to both the brothers and military veterans everywhere.
"I think as you look at the Sullivans and you know family is obviously a huge trait." Manatt said. "So doing this our family value came out a lot and the Sullivan family is so active with veterans and we’re trying to do the same.”
The Captain of the USS The Sullivans DDG-68, along with sailors from World War Two and their families were in attendance for the ceremony, as was Kelly Sullivan, the granddaughter of Al Sullivan.
In total, 687 men were killed in action on November 13, 1942 when the USS Juneau sunk at the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal. The ship received four battle stars for her service in the war. The wreck of the USS Juneau was located in 2018 by a research crew off the coast of the Solomon Islands at a depth of 13,800 feet.