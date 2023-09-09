Uptown Marion welcomes back parade for first time since 2019

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - For the first time in four years, Uptown Marion welcomed a parade into town has part of their month-long "Fall Into Marion" celebrations Saturday.
Marching bands from Marion and Linn-Mar High School, along with area non-profits and local businesses took part in the route which started at the corner of 1st Avenue and 15th Street and ended just beyond City Square Park.
"Fall Into Marion" takes place all of September and includes a variety of events including a farmers market every Saturday, an intercultural festival, and Oktoberfest.
You can view this years "Fall into Marion" schedule here.
Since 2013, the Uptown Marion District has received over 47 million private dollars invested into it, along with over 11,000 volunteer hours put in and has seen 136 business starts and expansions.
You can learn more about Uptown Marion and view all of their upcoming events here.