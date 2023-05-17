Upper Iowa University to layoff employees, close some regional education centers

FAYETTE, Iowa (KWWL)- Upper Iowa University is lessening its geographic footprint, cutting 37 positions, and closing seven regional education centers to better meet student needs in a changing higher education landscape.
The university is eliminating 22 jobs at the main campus in Fayette, along with 15 others associated with the regional education center locations that will close in Wisconsin and Illinois, as will operations at four military bases.
"It is the responsible thing to do when you're seeing know that there are changes in higher education, you need to be responsive to those changes and, unfortunately, it has resulted in us eliminating some positions," Upper Iowa Vice President of External Affairs Andrew Wenthe said. "It is never an easy thing to do, but it is in the institution's best interest."
In Fall 2022, the university had 3,072 students on campus, slightly up from 3,027 in Fall 2021, but according to Iowa College Aid, that is substantially down from the $5,382 students on campus in Fall 2018.
"When you are having dropping enrollment, it does equate to declining revenue," Wenthe said.
Wenthe said Upper Iowa is not in danger of closing and the moves are intended to secure the long-term future for Upper Iowa.
"We just knew it was the right thing and the prudent thing to do now to secure our long-term financial future, and it comes back to how are we best serving a quality program to our students," Wenthe said. "In some ways, that does mean looking at everything you're offering to ensure that the quality and the strength of the programs that you're focusing on continues to be strong."
During that time, total private college enrollment statewide dropped from 51,330 50 46,881, while public university enrolment fell from 81,621 to 68,933. Community college enrollment in Iowa also dropped from 90,531 to 82,251.
Wenthe said higher education is rapidly evolving. Fewer students are graduating high school in the upper Midwest, meaning fewer are looking to attend college.
"I think the pandemic likely had something to do with the different options students are taking. Students may be going directly into the workforce," Wenthe said. "Now there's more competition in the online space in some of our markets, which again has caused us to focus on those centers where we know we have the best brand recognition and can be strongest."
Upper Iowa also cited rising costs as a factor driving dramatic changes in higher education.
"Institutions need to look realistically that substantial growth in higher education is not likely to occur in the near term," Wenthe said. "We saw our enrollments flattened out in FY 23, both here on campus and outside our central locations. But again, growth is unlikely to happen broadly."
Students enrolled at now-closed locations will migrate to Upper Iowa's online program, which the university has had since 1999.
Upper Iowa has been around since 1857. The university will now focus on its main Fayette campus, eight education centers in Iowa and Louisiana, four additional locations at U.S. Army bases in Kansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma, and its online and distance learning experiences.
"I think it just comes down to a matter of, maybe institutions of our size, are going to need to focus on things that were strongest at," Wenthe said.
In April, Upper Iowa University announced plans to discontinue seven sports programs at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. Those programs include men's and women's bowling, men's cross country, men's indoor and outdoor track and field, women's tennis and shotgun sports.
A release from the university says factors considered in the decision to cut the seven programs include the growing challenge to meet the financial resources needed to maintain competitive intercollegiate athletics and resources, facilities, and support staffing needs.
"The hard truth is that Upper Iowa cannot continue to support such a high number of intercollegiate programs given the reduction of tuition revenue that is being generated currently by fewer number of students who are attending colleges across the country," Vice President for Athletics Rick Hartzell said at the time. "We have to reduce our sport offerings to better match our resources, facilities and staff within our athletic program."
Moving forward, Upper Iowa plans to field 16 sports teams and launch women's wrestling in Fall 2024.
"The reductions we did in athletics are not those programs with the strongest numbers," Wenthe said. "That will allow us to invest a little bit more in the programs where we know we can do even more recruiting."
Earlier this year, Iowa Wesleyan, the second-oldest university in Iowa and one of the oldest west of the Mississippi River, closed its doors at the end of the academic year.
The Board of Trustees for the private university cited rising operating costs, changing enrollment, dropping donations and the denial of funds by Governor Kim Reynolds. The university had hoped to use Iowa's federal COVID money to help with operational costs to help right the ship over the next two to three years.
Reynolds rejected them and said she wouldn't spend one-time federal funding on ongoing expenses.
Upper Iowa, Graceland University and William Penn University also asked for COVID relief funds to help with their campuses. The Governor's office has not yet decided on the other three funding requests.
"The primary driver of our request to the governor's office was that these colleges in rural communities like we are here, in Fayette, we're an economic engine for this entire region," Wenthe said. "We'd love to invest in some infrastructure here on campus. Now look at new partnerships and programs that address worker shortages in Iowa."
Late last year, Upper Iowa announced plans to reduce tuition and fees from $33,000 to $19,000 and freeze tuition for their online and center locations for 2023-2024 academic year.