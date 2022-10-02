 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Victim's identity released; after fatal tractor rollover in Sherill Sunday night

  • Updated
By Vinny Lowerre

UPDATE: The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 43-year-old, Thomas Schmitt, of Dubuque.

After being transported to MeryOne Hospital, Schmitt was  later pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation.

SHERILL, Iowa (KWWL): One person is dead after they were pinned underneath a tractor in Sherill Sunday night.

Dubuque County Sheriff Deputies arrived to the scene on Hammerand Road at 7:39 p.m. Google Maps shows the scene is located near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.

Upon arriving, authorities saw the victim pinned underneath a tractor, and had to free them from it. They were taken to MercyOne Hospital where they were later died from their injuries.

The victim's name is being withheld at this time, and will be released once family members have been notified. 

Iowa State Patrol and Sherill EMS and Fire assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation. 

