UPDATE: Person of interest in Bellevue homicide found

BELLVUE, Iowa (KWWL) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office found the person of interest in a Bellevue homicide, Sunday morning.
According to Sheriff Brent Kilburg in a Facebook comment, he stated:
"There were no indicators that he had intentions to harm anyone else in the community. Another press release will follow, but in short we got him, and he is in custody."
This comes after Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Mississippi Ridge Kennels on Highway 52 in Bellevue around 7:50 on Saturday morning. They found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from what they believe is a gunshot wound.
Christopher Prichard is the person of interest, and has not been named a suspect in the investigation.
In the same Facebook comment, Sheriff Kilburg thanked all of the agencies, departments, and local citizens collaborative efforts to locate Prichard.
He also stated this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released at a later time.
This is a developing story so stick with KWWL on-air and online for updates.