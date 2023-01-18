UPDATE: Marion Police still searching for missing 83-year-old man

UPDATE: Marion Police are still searching for 83-year-old Theodore "Ted" Wolf.
According to his family, he would've been near Highway 13 and Highway 30, headed towards Lisbon. around 2 p.m. on January 16th.
If you see Wolf or his red Ford Edge SUV, please contact Marion Police at (319)-377-1511.
MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- Marion Police are searching for a missing 83-year-old, Theodore "Ted" Wolf.
Wolf was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Police say that the vehicle was a red Ford Edge with Iowa license plate EL779.
Wolf is 5 feet and 9 inches, weighs around 224 pounds, and has brown eyes and grey hair.
If found, please contact the Marion Police Department.