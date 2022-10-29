UPDATE: Iowa City native killed in overnight crash

UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim as Riley Reynolds, 22 of Iowa City.
A driver was killed when his vehicle collided with a semi-trailer in Johnson County overnight.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened around 2:15 a.m. today on Iowa Highway 1 at 280th Street, northeast of Iowa City
According to a crash report, the accident occurred while a semi was completing a U-turn. The trailer was blocking the southbound lane when it was struck by an approaching vehicle.
The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time until their family is notified. The crash remains under investigation.