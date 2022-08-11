UPDATE: Highway 218 Waverly exit reopened

UPDATE: Iowa DOT is reporting the northbound Highway 218 Waverly exit is reopened after a semi rollover.
UPDATE: A semi driver, Balpreet Singh, and his dog were left minorly injured after a rollover on Highway 218 at 2:21 p.m. on Thursday. Police also say the dog had to be freed from the truck.
Cedar Falls Police and the Iowa DOT say the Waverly exit ramp is still closed and the accident remains under investigation.
Cedar Falls Police anticipate the roadway to reopen sometime this evening.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A semi traveling on the 218 highway northbound to Waverly overturned on its side around 2:00 p.m. today, causing some lanes to be blocked off.
At this time, Iowa 511 says the northbound lanes are blocked in the area, causing some traffic congestion.
There's no confirmation on if anyone was hurt in the incident. There's also no word on when the lanes will be re-opened.
This is a developing story and will be updated.