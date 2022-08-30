UPDATE: 22-year-old identified in officer involved shooting in Cedar Rapids

UPDATE: Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the male subject shot as 22-year-old William Rich of Cedar Rapids.
Iowa DPS says no further information will be released right now.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A fatal officer involved shooting occurred in Cedar Rapids overnight Tuesday, August 30th.
Around 12:55 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance call, at 5560 6th Street S.W., south of Highway 30.
Two officers encountered a male subject on scene and tried to detain him. The subject pulled out a weapon, leading to officers to open fire.
The officers were not injured, but the subject sustained fatal injuries. An autopsy has been scheduled with the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was notified and requested to investigate the incident. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation
This is a developing story, so stick with KWWL on air and online for updates.