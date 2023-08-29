University of Iowa navigates AI technology in business classes

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (KWWL) - Several universities have been skeptical about the use of artificial intelligence or AI in the classroom, until now.
Educators at the University of Iowa will now teach students how to best navigate the ChatGPT software.
ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence-conversation tool that was released by OpenAI last fall.
Students are already using the software to get immediate feedback on assignments.
Associate Professor of Business Communication Pamela Bourjaily said, students in the Tippie School of Business use the exploratory software as they would a 'one click' Google search.
"Students know they will probably be using it in some form in the workplace and it's our job to help them use it responsibly," said Bourjaily.
While there are some drawbacks, Bourjaily said it will be important to teach students on how to properly generate content.
"Iowa has always been at the forefront in exploring all the rich possibilities inherent in writing, so of course we should be engaged in this new writing frontier," said Bourjaily.
Bourjaily said the goal of implementing ChatGPT in the classroom is for students’ know how to ask the right questions, as well as test for accuracy.
