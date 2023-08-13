UNI students hold school supply and backpack drive for Waterloo students

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - The start of the school year is fast approaching with many students from kindergarten to college set to begin the new year in about a week and a half across eastern Iowa.
Sunday, 18 students at UNI helped pack up and send off school supplies and backpacks to certain students in Waterloo schools through the university's extended orientation program.
'Jump Start" is serving 137 incoming UNI students mainly from underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds. Along with students that have participated in AVID and TRIO programs like Upward Bound and Educational Talent Search.
The program was able to do this giveaway after receiving a $4,000 grant from a donor to help support the Waterloo Community. That money was then used to buy all of the school supplies and backpacks.
The program's coordinator Lesli Garcia says the purpose of Sunday's event is to place a focus of community into the students minds to always give back.
All the backpacks filled with supplies will be donated to Becker Elementary, Lou Henry Elementary, and Irving Elementary Schools in Waterloo. The first day of classes for Waterloo Schools are August 23rd and 24th.
You can learn more about UNI's Jump Start program and how to get involved in future years by clicking here.