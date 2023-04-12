UNI Softball crushes Drake 9-1 in six innings

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers remain undefeated at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex with a 9-1 midweek win over the Drake Bulldogs.
In their first of three separate meetings this year, UNI's offense ended things early thanks to three home runs and five doubles. Newly named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week Alexis Pupillo was the difference maker for the Panthers with two home runs and a walk in four turns at the plate. That included the walk-off home run in the bottom of the sixth that gave UNI its ninth run to invoke the NCAA run rule and end the game a half inning early.
After allowing one hit in the top of the first, the Panther offense reached base on four straight at-bats in the bottom. Lead-off hitter Kylee Sanders reached first on an error by the Bulldogs' second baseman, setting up the first of Pupillo's home runs. Facing her second pitch of the day, Pupillo connected on a bomb past center field to give UNI an early two-nothing lead. The Panthers quickly added to their lead with back-to-back doubles from outfielders Madison Parks and Mya Dodge. One more batter reached base in the first for UNI but would be stranded at second.
Starting pitcher Samantha Heyer didn't allow a hit in the top of the second, sending the Panthers into another productive offensive inning. Despite two quick outs to start the bottom of the second, UNI had hits from the three and four holes to score three more runs. The first run was an RBI stand-up double for Parks into left field that scored Pupillo who reached base on a walk. Right after Parks double, Dodge hit one over the center field fence to give the Panthers a six-nothing advantage.
Drake added their only run of the game in the top of the third on a long sacrifice fly into center field. The run didn't affect UNI as they added a seventh to their total in the bottom half of the inning. The Panthers had two more doubles one after the other from right fielder Hannah Kelley and infielder Kate Lappe. Lappe's double brought home pinch-runner Makenna Kuper to give UNI a six-run advantage.
The Panthers turned only their seventh double play of the season to get out of the top of the fourth unscathed. With one on and no outs, Sanders made a quick throw to second baseman Taylor Hogan for the first out. She then turned it and fired to Lappe who made the second out at first. It seemed like UNI would add to its lead in the bottom of the fourth after two straight walks. But a pitching change from the Bulldogs ended the inning with two back-to-back outs.
It was a quick fifth inning for both teams as only one player made it on base. Drake had two runners on in the top of the sixth with two outs but Heyer came in with her usual finesse throwing her sixth strikeout of the game to end the inning. With a chance to end the game early, lead-off hitter Kylee Sanders stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth. Sanders connected on the first pitch with a single through the right side, setting up the game-winning play from Pupillo. After facing two pitches, Pupillo hit a bomb past right field to score two runs and end the game an inning early.
Three different Panther players had two hits on the day including Pupillo, Parks, and Dodge. Kelley, Sanders, and Lappe had UNI's three other hits while five players scored a run. Pupillo came home the most times for the Panthers, scoring three times while Sanders and Parks scored twice. Pupillo also led the team in RBIs with four while Dodge was close behind with three. In the circle, Heyer picked up her 14th win of the season in six innings of work with six strikeouts and no walks.
UP NEXT:
UNI welcomes the Southern Illinois Salukis to Cedar Falls for a weekend series. The Salukis come into the three-game stint on a three-game slide that includes losses to Evansville and SEMO. First pitch for the Friday, April 14 game is set for 5 p.m. from Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.