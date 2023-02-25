UNI School of Music holds third annual music festival

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - The sound of music filled the Gallagher Bluedorn in Cedar Falls Saturday.
The UNI School of Music held their third annual music festival inside Davis Hall Friday and Saturday. Giving free concerts to the public.
The festival featured performances by artists from the Meryl
Norton Hearst Visiting Artist Series. Including Ensemble Dal Niente, Chen Yi, and Calypsus Brass. UNI students and staff also got a chance to perform across their three shows.
The music featured songs from the 20th and 21st century. From electronica-inspired songs to virtuosic tour-de-force. Celebrating the new music seen on the campus of UNI.
You can learn more about each of the performers, as well as future concerts put on by the UNI School of Music here.