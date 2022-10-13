UNI prepares for Utah Tech

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)-UNI Head Coach Mark Farley, "We are right there on the brink we get beat by 2 at North Dakota lose by two to Illinois State...Sacramento State hasn't been beat yet they are undefeated.so I am looking at this we just need a spark or that moment to get this through the endzone and get this thing going and this the way it should go."
The recent 23-21 loss to Illinois State at home followed a recent trend of a teams controlling the clock and keeping the UNI offense on the sidelines.
The Panther defense did not get a sack or force a turnover against the Redbirds--Farley says that will become a point of emphasis--beginning this week.
Farley "So I put it on myself to find the call or whatever we need during the week to get them to play at the level that we can because the people are in place Khristian Boyd is playing as well as any defensive lineman that we have had here he is really playing well inside we just need more of those guys to make those kind of plays day in and day out and get a turnover or sack to get something going to create that momentum."
The Panthers finish the regular season with 3 of their last 5 games at home...a place Northern Iowa have uncharacteristically lost two games this season.
Farley says that has to stop.
Farley " The Dome is sacred a place you do everything in your power to not let anyone come in--its a legacy not just of the homefield it is the legacy of all the others who played there defending that field and yes it is up to us to defend that field and to let two get away is heartbreaking." "
UNI hosts Utah Tech on Saturday afternoon at four at the UNI-Dome.