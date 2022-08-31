UNI Prepares for dangerous Air Force in season opener

COLORADO SPRINGS(KWWL)--This Saturday, the UNI football program will face the Air Force Academy for the first time ever when the Panthers visit Colorado Springs....
UNI enters this game as a two-touchdown underdog but head coach Mark Farley and his team are excited for the opportunity.
UNI opened the 20-21 football season with a close 16-10 loss at number 7 Iowa State.. Panther Head Coach Mark Farley says Air Force may provide the Panthers with an even greater challenge.
The Falcons run a flex bone wishbone style offense---something that is rarely seen in college football these days. And Farley says the Air Force runs it well.
Mark Farley, UNI Head Football Coach
"I say when you play this offense it is about precision, it is about perfection it is about perseverance it is about toughness but that is exactly how I view our military that is what makes them great and that is what makes out military great."
The Panther defense will be challenged but Farley says his guys will be ready.
Farley " I feel good about going into a game like this with the experience of linebackers Spencer Cuvelier --Bryce Flater and Benny Sapp--they have been in the battles before, the environment won't be too big at all."
When the Panthers have the football Coach Farley says it is important that the Panthers score points against a very good Air Force defense and play the game with the lead against a ball control Falcon offense.
Farley "Your offense if you can play from ahead it makes a difference how you play defense and this season I feel we have experience on offense player perspective wise that we can do that. The only question going into this is the cohesion of the coaching staff and players because we do have some new coaches that are making the calls new terminology --but I am very confident because that is the best part of our offense coming together. "