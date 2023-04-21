UNI looks to have their biggest show series yet hosting 'The Book of Mormon'

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - The University of Northern Iowa looks to have its biggest show series yet at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
The national tour and Broadway production of "The Book of Mormon" comes to Cedar Falls April 21-23.
The musical comedy covers the stories of a mismatched pair of missionaries, and has won numerous Tony Awards. Some of the awards include best musical, stage design, as well as lighting design.
Steve Carignan, Executive Director at the Gallagher, said between 50 to 60 students plan to help with staging alongside seasoned professionals.
"We see ourselves as kind of a laboratory and we are very intentional about teaching our students," Carignan said. "We often have students find their career here."
Carignan said throughout the artist series many students have had the chance to network with Broadway casts.
"We've had students that didn't know what they wanted to do, but they made that connection with someone that's traveling for one of these shows," he said.
The university has already sold over 7,000 tickets for the series and believe "The Book of Mormon" will attract a whole new audience.
Show Times are as follows:
- Friday, April 21st at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 22nd at 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday, April 22nd 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 23rd at 1:00 p.m.
- Sunday, April 23rd at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are still available and you can click here for more information.
Otherwise, rush tickets will be available in person at the GBPAC ticket office. Limited rush tickets will be available 90 minutes before show for $25.
Regular ticket prices start at $44.