UNI Football prepares to face North Dakota and former Panther Hoosman

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--The UNI Football team prepares to go on the road for the second week in row. The Panthers open the Missouri Valley Conference season against MVC rival North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND.
Both the Panthers and the Fighting Hawks lost their season openers. UNI lost to Air Force 48-17 and North Dakota lost to Nebraska 38-17.
This week's game puts UNI against North Dakota and former Panther tailback Tyler Hoosman who played four years at Northern Iowa before getting his degree and transferring to UND this past spring.
Hoosman says he knows UNI will be a tremendous challenge.
Tyler Hoosman, North Dakota Tailback, "Yeah I kind of think it is pretty excited for me I WOULD BE lying if I said I did not have it circled on the calendar since I committed I expect a lot of toughness it is going to be a back and forth game They are a really respected team and I know the kind of toughness they bring to our stadium We are going to have to be on top of our game to reach our goal, They are a tough group a gritty group I remember the longs days winters summers everything like that the workouts how they prepare so I know they will be mentally and physically on their games that is something I want to impress on our guys there are going to be mistakes but you have to have a level head and stay focused one of those games that will go back and forth so if you want to see who really wants it it will come down to the fourth quarter in my opinion."
Hoosman's parents both grew up in Waterloo. UNI and North Dakota meet Saturday at 3pm in Grand Forks, North Dakota.