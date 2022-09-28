UNI Football building Momentum

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--Last Saturday was a coming out party for a UNI Defensive Unit that has struggled mightily in the first month of the season.... Against the Leathernecks --the Panthers led by Devin Rice swarmed Western Illinois Quarterback Clay Bruno for four sacks..... and UNI intercepted three of Bruno's passes---included 2 pick sixes for the Panthers Demarcus "Woo" Governor who Missouri Valley Conference honors for his performance.
Coach Farley says it always starts with Defense...
Mark Farley "If you've got great defense you always have a chance to win ---Even if you have a bad day offensively but if you don't have a good day on defense it is hard to win and the first thing you do is shut the rushing game down. make the opponent one dimensional and if you make the opponent one dimensional --the intercepts and then the sacks will come but they come in that order you shut down the running game first to get the opportunity to get the sacks and the intercepts."
The UNI Offense behind quarterback Theo Day had its best production of the season
UNI Now enters a stretch of the season that could play in its favor-- for the first time in 30 years--the Panthers have four consecutive games at the UNI-Dome.... And after a difficult start to the season---Farley is seeing his patience with this group pay off.
Mark Farley "You can get loud you can get angry there's a lot of ways you can attack that but I just thought it was time to be really smart with this team because they know what they were supposed to do they just weren't doing it the right way so I had to find a way to get them to understand it so that they could invest in it and become what they are and like I said there is a lot of play in this team right now because we had growth last week we just need continued growth.