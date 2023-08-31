UNI, Cedar Falls prepared to put Panther Pride on display

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - There's no shortage of panther pride around the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.
Now, the community is prepared to show it in a big way.
The Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau and UNI are launching their newest collaboration, Panthers on Parade this school year.
Approximately 25 mascot figures will be placed all throughout the Cedar Valley as a part of the project in May.
Now, it's time for local artists to step up with their own mascot-themed designs for six-foot tall fiberglass statues.
Jennifer Pickar with Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau said "We really want something that helps tell the story of the University of Northern Iowa and the Cedar Falls community."
UNI Director of University Relations Pete Moris said they look forward to this new collaboration with the city.
"We're excited to partner with the City of Cedar Falls and bring our panthers all across the Cedar Valley," Moris said. "We've been talking about doing this for awhile and so excited it's going to come to fruition."
Local artist must be 18 years or older to participate in this community pride project.
Artists are encouraged to submit mascot designs now through September 22nd.
A selection committee will preview sketches and mascot sponsors will then select an artist.
For more information click here.